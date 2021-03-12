INITIAL PROBE RESULTS ON LH SCANDAL News Today 입력 2021.03.12 (15:08) 수정 2021.03.12 (16:51)

[Anchor Lead]



The number one issue dominating news headlines since last week in Korea is the land speculation scandal involving employees of the state-run Korea LHousing Corporation(LH). Initial government probe has found seven more LH officials suspected of speculative activities. No allegations have been identified among presidential secretaries and employees of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.



[Pkg]



Given the gravity of the issue, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun himself announced results of the interagency investigation. The first phase probe looked into some 14-thousand LH and Land Ministry employees and 7 more individuals suspected of engaging in land speculation have been uncovered. The total now stands at 20 including 13 previous cases brought forward by a civic group. All alleged cases involve employees of the Land and Housing Corporation. No allegations have been found among presidential secretaries and staff members of the Land Ministry. Of the 20 individuals, 15 had purchased land in Siheung and Gwangmyeong cities, two in Goyang and one each in Namyangju, Hanam and Gwacheon cities. The 20 employees are now under inquiry to be carried out at the joint special investigation headquarters.



[Soundbite] Chung Sye-kyun(Prime Minister) : "The government will by no means forgive crimes committed by public firms and civil servants who abused the public’s dream and hope for personal gain."



In addition to land possession, information on home ownership has also been unveiled.

144 LH and Land Ministry officials are confirmed to own apartment units in Haengsin-dong in Goyang city and Deokpung-dong in Hanam city which are areas near designated state development projects. But as for now, it’s difficult to determine whether the purchases had speculative motives and the government will hand over related data to investigative authorities. The prime minister also issued a stern warning against the state corporation LH. He said public trust in the agency has plunged to an unrecoverable level and pledged to overhaul the firm to a degree tantamount to organizational dismantlement. The government said the plan is to improve LH’s ethics code and review inefficiencies before launching a comprehensive reform drive.

