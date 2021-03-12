PROPOSAL OF SPECIAL COUNSEL PROBE

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
uling Democratic Party’s Seoul mayoral candidate for next month’s by-elections Park Young-sun has formally proposed a special counsel probe into the land speculation scandal involving employees of the Korea Land and Housing Corporation. Following the proposal, DP acting chairman Kim Tae-nyeon said he will immediately discuss the matter with the opposition camp. Kim said if government probe results into the allegations are not found reliable, an investigation led by a special prosecutor must take place.
