PROPOSAL OF SPECIAL COUNSEL PROBE News Today 입력 2021.03.12 (15:08)

[Anchor Lead]



uling Democratic Party’s Seoul mayoral candidate for next month’s by-elections Park Young-sun has formally proposed a special counsel probe into the land speculation scandal involving employees of the Korea Land and Housing Corporation. Following the proposal, DP acting chairman Kim Tae-nyeon said he will immediately discuss the matter with the opposition camp. Kim said if government probe results into the allegations are not found reliable, an investigation led by a special prosecutor must take place.

[Anchor Lead]



