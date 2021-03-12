기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

PROPOSAL OF SPECIAL COUNSEL PROBE
입력 2021.03.12 (15:08) 수정 2021.03.12 (16:51) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

uling Democratic Party’s Seoul mayoral candidate for next month’s by-elections Park Young-sun has formally proposed a special counsel probe into the land speculation scandal involving employees of the Korea Land and Housing Corporation. Following the proposal, DP acting chairman Kim Tae-nyeon said he will immediately discuss the matter with the opposition camp. Kim said if government probe results into the allegations are not found reliable, an investigation led by a special prosecutor must take place.
  • PROPOSAL OF SPECIAL COUNSEL PROBE
    • 입력 2021-03-12 15:08:48
    • 수정2021-03-12 16:51:33
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

uling Democratic Party’s Seoul mayoral candidate for next month’s by-elections Park Young-sun has formally proposed a special counsel probe into the land speculation scandal involving employees of the Korea Land and Housing Corporation. Following the proposal, DP acting chairman Kim Tae-nyeon said he will immediately discuss the matter with the opposition camp. Kim said if government probe results into the allegations are not found reliable, an investigation led by a special prosecutor must take place.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!