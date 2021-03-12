SOCIAL DISTANCING MEASURES TO BE EXTENDED News Today 입력 2021.03.12 (15:08) 수정 2021.03.12 (16:51)

[Anchor Lead]



The government has decided to extend the current social distancing measures as the number of new daily cases in the nation remains at 400. Health authorities have detected more than 70 cases of new COVID-19 variants in the country and are analyzing their contagiousness.



[Pkg]



Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun announced the current social distancing measures will be extended as the third wave of the coronavirus still rages. Level 2 restrictions in the greater Seoul area and Level 1.5 restrictions in all other regions will remain in place for two more weeks. Gatherings of five or more and the 10 p.m. business curfew are also still valid. Stricter virus prevention measures are to be introduced in the capital area in the next two weeks, which will be designated as a special quarantine period. Authorities will conduct intensive inspections of public facilities and business sites employing migrant workers. Around 70 cases of new COVID-19 variants originating from regions other than the U.K., South Africa or Brazil have been detected here in the nation. More than 60 were related to a variant originating from California. Three cases of the New York variant and four U.K. and Nigerian variants were also reported. They have all been detected since December. It's still unknown how contagious they are and if the current vaccines are effective against them. Virus variants are among major factors that will determine the possibility of a fourth wave of the pandemic.



[Soundbite] Ki Mo-ran(Prof., Nat’l Cancer Center) : "To slow down the inflow of virus variants, self-quarantine for international travelers must be intensified."



Experts urge the public to stay home and minimize contact with others regardless of the social distancing levels until herd immunity is achieved.

