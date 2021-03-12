S. KOREA’S VACCINATION ROLLOUT News Today 입력 2021.03.12 (15:08) 수정 2021.03.12 (16:51)

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) says that 546-thousand-277 people have received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Friday. The majority of over 526-thousand people received the AstraZeneca vaccine while less than 20-thousand were inoculated with the Pfizer vaccine. Nearly 800 more new cases of adverse reactions following vaccination have been reported, raising that total so far to 7,648 incidents. But most of the new cases represent minor symptoms with the exception of nine more serious reactions.

