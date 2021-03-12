기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

INVESTIGATION ON TRAVEL BAN CASE
입력 2021.03.12 (15:08) 수정 2021.03.12 (16:51) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

Kim Jin-wook, head of the newly established Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, said Friday that the CIO has decided to re-transfer a travel ban-related case back to the prosecution. The case refers to the Justice Ministry’s alleged violation in issuing a travel ban against former Vice Justice Minister Kim Hak-ui in 2019. The case was handed to the CIO from the Suwon District Prosecutors Office early this month.
  • INVESTIGATION ON TRAVEL BAN CASE
    • 입력 2021-03-12 15:08:49
    • 수정2021-03-12 16:51:33
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Kim Jin-wook, head of the newly established Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, said Friday that the CIO has decided to re-transfer a travel ban-related case back to the prosecution. The case refers to the Justice Ministry’s alleged violation in issuing a travel ban against former Vice Justice Minister Kim Hak-ui in 2019. The case was handed to the CIO from the Suwon District Prosecutors Office early this month.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!