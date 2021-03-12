INVESTIGATION ON TRAVEL BAN CASE News Today 입력 2021.03.12 (15:08) 수정 2021.03.12 (16:51)

[Anchor Lead]



Kim Jin-wook, head of the newly established Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, said Friday that the CIO has decided to re-transfer a travel ban-related case back to the prosecution. The case refers to the Justice Ministry’s alleged violation in issuing a travel ban against former Vice Justice Minister Kim Hak-ui in 2019. The case was handed to the CIO from the Suwon District Prosecutors Office early this month.

