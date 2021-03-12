기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Kim Jin-wook, head of the newly established Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, said Friday that the CIO has decided to re-transfer a travel ban-related case back to the prosecution. The case refers to the Justice Ministry’s alleged violation in issuing a travel ban against former Vice Justice Minister Kim Hak-ui in 2019. The case was handed to the CIO from the Suwon District Prosecutors Office early this month.
- INVESTIGATION ON TRAVEL BAN CASE
