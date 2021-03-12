SPRING IS JUST AROUND THE CORNER News Today 입력 2021.03.12 (15:08) 수정 2021.03.12 (16:51)

[Anchor Lead]



Spring blossoms are in full bloom in Jeollanam-do Province. Although spring festivals have been cancelled this year due to the pandemic, scores of tourists are flocking to famous spring blossom spots. Local governments are struggling to prevent infections.



[Pkg]



An entire village blanketed in plum blossoms. Tree branches are covered with flowers.

Spring festivals have been cancelled this year as well. But the village is bustling with tourists.



[Soundbite] Choi Seung-soo, Lee Young-hee(Gunsan residents) : "It's tough because of the pandemic. The plum blossoms and the Seomjingang River are beautiful. I hope the pandemic will end soon and life will get back to normal."



Local governments are struggling to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks as visitors flock to such sites. Quarantine officials have been dispatched. Parking lots and resting areas are being disinfected every four hours. Marketplaces are closed to prevent crowding. The situation is similar on Odongdo in Yeosu, a famous spring blossom spot. Masks and temperature checks are mandatory. Quarantine officials are on duty in areas with tourists.



[Soundbite] Park Joo-eon(Quarantine official) : "We're checking every single visitor. We're also checking those who come by bike that road."



Health authorities are warning the public that traveling to spring blossom sites could trigger another outbreak of COVID-19.

