SOCIAL DISTANCING MEASURES EXTENDED News Today 입력 2021.03.15 (15:25) 수정 2021.03.15 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The daily number of Covid-19 cases in Korea remains at over 400. Level 2 social distancing measures have been extended in the greater Seoul area and For all other regions, Level 1.5 restrictions are in place. The gathering ban has been eased under certain conditions but The government is concerned that the third wave of COVID-19 might be spreading again.



[Pkg]



Level 2 social distancing measures have been extended for the greater Seoul area and Level 1.5 for all other regions. They will stay in place for two more weeks. The gathering ban has been partially eased. Up to eight people are permitted for initial meetings between the families of couples getting married. Gatherings of eight are also allowed when children younger than six are included. However, the ban on gatherings of five or more remains when infants and babies are not part of the group. Up to eight people are also permitted for gatherings among immediate family. Public bathhouses in the capital area must close at 10 p.m. Saunas and other facilities involving sweating are allowed to operate only when at least a one-meter distance is maintained among customers. Facilities specializing in first-birthday parties are now allowed to re-open. Health authorities say the restrictions have been extended as the third wave of COVID-19 is showing no signs of abating.



[Soundbite] Chung Sye-kyun(Prime Minister) : "We might have become numb as the number of daily cases remains in the hundreds. The situation remains serious and we must not become used to it and fall into complacency."



The median daily number of local coronavirus cases over the past week increased by 56 from the week before, surpassing 400. The number of cases remains at over 300 in the capital area. This constitutes a nationwide epidemic and is serious enough to enforce Level 2.5 restrictions. The virus reproduction rate has surpassed 1, meaning a higher risk of spread. Health authorities are warning of the possibility of a fourth wave due to increased travel in the spring season and the spread of new COVID-19 variants.

SOCIAL DISTANCING MEASURES EXTENDED

입력 2021-03-15 15:25:09 수정 2021-03-15 16:45:21

