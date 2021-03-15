TRANSFORMATIONS OF VACANT HOUSES News Today 입력 2021.03.15 (15:25) 수정 2021.03.15 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



A growing number of vacant houses in cities as well as in rural areas are a cause for concern. But some communities are turning them into homes for new residents or shared cultural spaces.



[Pkg]



Fifteen out of some 70 houses in this village in Jeungpyeong, Chungcheongbuk-do Province used to stand empty at one time. The county government and villagers decided to remodel six vacant houses and provide them to returning farmers.



[Soundbite] Kim Wung-hee(Jeungpyeong-eup Village Chief) : "These remodeled homes help returning farmers live and settle in the rural community."



Other vacant houses were razed to build a park and parking lots.



[Soundbite] Kim Rok-jin(Jeungpyeong-gun County Gov’t) : "We’re trying to turn vacant houses into homes for returning farmers and spaces that can rejuvenate the village."



A warehouse that had been left abandoned for roughly 70 years used to be filled with trash. Now it has been transformed into a workshop for craftsmen. The once-deserted structure now brings a fresh scent of art to every corner of the village.



[Soundbite] Jo Ki-ok(Artisan) : "Some Yeongdong-gun County residents told me that it was nice to have a breathing space."



This once-abandoned house in the middle of Cheongju is now an emotion-filled space for the locals. It has been turned into a venue for various gatherings as well as for documentation and preservation of local culture.



[Soundbite] Lee Su-gyeong(Head, Teomuni) : "People can come and relax here or share their daily records or thoughts."



Abandoned houses and warehouses are being revived as new homes for returning farmers as well as shared spaces for local culture.

TRANSFORMATIONS OF VACANT HOUSES

입력 2021-03-15 15:25:10 수정 2021-03-15 16:45:21 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



A growing number of vacant houses in cities as well as in rural areas are a cause for concern. But some communities are turning them into homes for new residents or shared cultural spaces.



[Pkg]



Fifteen out of some 70 houses in this village in Jeungpyeong, Chungcheongbuk-do Province used to stand empty at one time. The county government and villagers decided to remodel six vacant houses and provide them to returning farmers.



[Soundbite] Kim Wung-hee(Jeungpyeong-eup Village Chief) : "These remodeled homes help returning farmers live and settle in the rural community."



Other vacant houses were razed to build a park and parking lots.



[Soundbite] Kim Rok-jin(Jeungpyeong-gun County Gov’t) : "We’re trying to turn vacant houses into homes for returning farmers and spaces that can rejuvenate the village."



A warehouse that had been left abandoned for roughly 70 years used to be filled with trash. Now it has been transformed into a workshop for craftsmen. The once-deserted structure now brings a fresh scent of art to every corner of the village.



[Soundbite] Jo Ki-ok(Artisan) : "Some Yeongdong-gun County residents told me that it was nice to have a breathing space."



This once-abandoned house in the middle of Cheongju is now an emotion-filled space for the locals. It has been turned into a venue for various gatherings as well as for documentation and preservation of local culture.



[Soundbite] Lee Su-gyeong(Head, Teomuni) : "People can come and relax here or share their daily records or thoughts."



Abandoned houses and warehouses are being revived as new homes for returning farmers as well as shared spaces for local culture.