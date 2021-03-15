INTERVIEW WITH TROT SINGER HA CHUN-HWA News Today 입력 2021.03.15 (15:25) 수정 2021.03.15 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Trot music has been stealing the music scene in Korea in recent years. Next, veteran trot singer Ha Chun-hwa, who is celebrating the 60th anniversary of her debut this year, talks about the rekindled fever of the music genre.



[Pkg]



[Soundbite] Ha Chun-hwa(Singer(65 years old)) : "Trot is a music genre that perfectly appeals to Korean people's sentiments. It is natural for people to find consolation through the music in this difficult time."



Ha Chun-hwa says one of trot music's charms is how it expresses Koreans' deep-rooted sentiments on the rhythm of Western music.



[Soundbite] "Trot music combines Western music's universality with Korea's characteristic features. So it sounds familiar to foreigners. The music feels new but familiar at the same time."



Since making her debut at age six, the diva has sung more than 2,500 trot songs over the past 60 years. She also received a silver order of cultural merit in 2011. But her six-decade career hasn't always been filled with glorious moments. She has also faced challenges.



[Soundbite] "I made a debut and released my first album when I was 6 years old. People say I am a Cinderella and have led an easy life, experiencing no difficulties. But life is never easy and comfortable."



[Soundbite] "Anyone can do well when they are popular and loved by fans. However, Life is not always like that."



[Soundbite] "I think patience and perseverance are the most important in life. There are more hardships than happy moments. Opportunities will certainly come if you undergo endure and overcome them."



She now serves as the honorary president of the Korean trot music center located in her father's home town.



[Soundbite] "My foremost goal is to develop this Korean trot music center well and leave it to younger singers."

