KIM YO-JONG LASHES OUT AT S. KOREA News Today 입력 2021.03.16 (15:21) 수정 2021.03.16 (16:54)

[Anchor Lead]



The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un lashed out at South Korea for conducting joint military exercises with the U.S. Kim Yo-jong went so far as to threaten to take unusual moves, such as discarding an inter-Korean military agreement. She also sent a brief warning to Washington, four months after Joe Biden was elected the new president.



In a statement relayed by the North's Rodong Sinmun, Kim Yo-jong called the ongoing South Korea-U.S. joint military drills a rehearsal for invasion. Seoul and Washington kicked off a combined military exercise on March 8. Despite South Korea's explanation that the annual joint drills are a defensive simulation-based exercise, Kim denounced it as a "foolish trick." Kim then said South Korea had chosen "March of war" or "March of crisis" instead of "March of warmth," throwing away the opportunity to return to a new starting point for peace and prosperity, like the spring days three years ago. The deputy director of the Workers' Party condemned Seoul for making an absurd choice by breaching its previous promise and carrying out some 100 military drills since 2018. While criticizing the South for rejecting dialogue and continuing acts of hostility, Kim warned the North could disband the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of Korea, an organization handling cross-border affairs. She then said Pyongyang is considering abolishing more inter-Korean affairs agencies, like a bureau in charge of international tours to Kumgangsan Mountain. She added these measures had been reported to the top leadership. Kim even threatened to discard an inter-Korean military accord, saying the North will keep a close eye on the South's attitude and next moves. Turning to the U.S., Kim called on the Biden administration to avoid causing a "stink at its first step if it wants to sleep in peace for the next four years." This statement came just a day before the U.S. top diplomat and defense chief are due to arrive in South Korea. This is also the first time the North has mentioned the Biden administration since last year's presidential election in the U.S. Noting it was published in the Rodong Sinmun read by the North Korean public, analysts say North Korea revealed its policy directions regarding South Korea and the U.S.

