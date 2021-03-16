NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2021.03.16 (15:21) 수정 2021.03.16 (17:02)

[Anchor Lead]



Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki on Tuesday chaired a meeting of related ministers regarding the land speculation scandal and discussed ways to root out speculation and prevent a recurrence. After the meeting, Hong said that officials decided to extensively review and draft countermeasures at the earliest date and also seek cooperation with lawmakers on legislative matters.



The Finance Ministry says customized support to small business owners reeling from the pandemic in the form of cash stipends has been provided to some 3.6 million people accounting for 96.6 percent of total recipients, and the aid volume amounts to 4.4 trillion won. Of this total, 4 trillion won was doled out as relief funds and 400 billion won as emergency employment stabilization funds. The ministry said it will complete the roll-out by this month.



Bank of Korea data on card payments show a drop in consumer spending amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Daily use of debit cards in 2020 recorded 2.5 trillion won, posting a mere 0.6% growth. This compares to 5.8% growth in 2019. Credit card use also contracted 0.3% last year, marking only the 4th yearly decrease since 1998. The central bank believes the pandemic has dealt a blow to public consumption.

