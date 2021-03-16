MINARI WINS SIX OSCAR NOMINATIONS News Today 입력 2021.03.16 (15:21) 수정 2021.03.16 (17:10)

[Anchor Lead]



The Korean movie "Parasite" created a sensation by winning four Academy Awards last year. This year, Korean American director Lee Isaac Chung's "Minari" has received six Oscar nominations, including best picture. In particular, Youn Yuh-jung has been nominated for best supporting actress, becoming the first South Korean actress to earn the nomination.



"Minari," a movie about a family of South Korean immigrants in America, has been nominated in six categories. They are Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress and Best Original Musical Score.



Veteran actress Youn Yuh-jung who played the Korean grandmother Soon-ja was nominated for best supporting actress.



Last year, Bong Joon-ho's "Parasite" was nominated in six categories and won four awards, including Best Picture. Throughout the Korean movie industry's 102-year history, this is the first time a South Korean actor has been nominated in an acting category for one of the world's most coveted film awards. Korean-American actor Steven Yeun was nominated for Best Actor for his role as the father of the family.



While saying Minari has opened a new chapter in the history of the Academy Awards, U.S. media is paying attention to the chances of Youn Yuh-jung and Steven Yeun winning an Oscar. For Best Picture, Minari will compete with eight other movies including "Nomadland" by Chloé Zhao. Meanwhile, Korean-American director Erick Oh's Opera has been nominated for Best Animated Short. Opera is an animation installation project sponsored by a Korean production company. Having been postponed for two months amid the pandemic, the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony will take place on April 25.

