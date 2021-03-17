POLICE SEIZES RELEVANT OFFICES News Today 입력 2021.03.17 (15:07) 수정 2021.03.17 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency investigating the speculative land purchases of Korea Land and Housing Corporation employees has searched the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transportation today to seize relevant documents and items. The special investigation team is also conducting search and seizure operations on LH headquarters in Jinju, North Siheung Agricultural Co-op office and four other locations. This is a second time that the LH headquarters have been searched following the one on March 9th.

POLICE SEIZES RELEVANT OFFICES

입력 2021-03-17 15:07:50 수정 2021-03-17 16:45:38 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency investigating the speculative land purchases of Korea Land and Housing Corporation employees has searched the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transportation today to seize relevant documents and items. The special investigation team is also conducting search and seizure operations on LH headquarters in Jinju, North Siheung Agricultural Co-op office and four other locations. This is a second time that the LH headquarters have been searched following the one on March 9th.