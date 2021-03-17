기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency investigating the speculative land purchases of Korea Land and Housing Corporation employees has searched the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transportation today to seize relevant documents and items. The special investigation team is also conducting search and seizure operations on LH headquarters in Jinju, North Siheung Agricultural Co-op office and four other locations. This is a second time that the LH headquarters have been searched following the one on March 9th.
- POLICE SEIZES RELEVANT OFFICES
- 입력 2021-03-17 15:07:50
- 수정2021-03-17 16:45:38
