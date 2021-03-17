AGREEMENT ON SPECIAL PROBE News Today 입력 2021.03.17 (15:07) 수정 2021.03.17 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The ruling and opposition parties have agreed on a special counsel probe, parliamentary probe and investigation of National Assembly members to investigate the land speculation scandal. The scandal will likely be first investigated by police before the case is overtaken by the special counsel.



[Pkg]



The Democratic Party is pushing the People Power Party to agree to an independent counsel probe and investigation of National Assembly members.



[Soundbite] Kim Tae-nyeon(Democratic Party floor leader) : "Kim Chong-in suggested all 300 members of the National Assembly be investigated. But the party's floor leader said it was a bad idea. So my proposition was actually rejected."



The People Power Party floor leader convened a press conference. Joo Ho-young said his party has accepted the proposition to have a special counsel investigate the land speculation scandal, and demanded the relevant bill be passed by the National Assembly within this month.



[Soundbite] Joo Ho-young(PPP floor leader) : "I'm urging the Democratic Party to cooperate to pass the independent counsel bill at the March session."



Until the special counsel bill is passed, the scandal will likely be investigated by the Special Investigation Bureau. The PPP is repeatedly demanding a parliamentary probe.

The Democratic Party accepted the idea. The rival parties also agreed to investigate real estate owned by public servants who were elected by the people, including National Assembly members and heads of local governments. The People Power Party wants Cheong Wa Dae officials to be included in the probe as well. The Democratic Party said it might consider the proposition if the PPP does not trust Cheong Wa Dae's internal probe. Institutions mentioned to oversee the probe include the National Assembly Secretariat, the National Human Rights Commission and the Board of Audit and Inspection. However, the BAI cannot investigate the National Assembly under the current law. Rival blocs are expected to square off over who should be investigated and when.



[Soundbite] Joo Ho-young(PPP floor leader) : "Don't try to get away from this."



[Soundbite] Kim Tae-nyeon(Democratic Party floor leader) : "You're trying to use public frustration and outrage to win the elections."



The political parties are keen to come up with measures to prevent real estate speculation in the face of escalating public outrage.

