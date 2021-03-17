WHITE HOUSE’S STANCE ON N. KOREA News Today 입력 2021.03.17 (15:07) 수정 2021.03.17 (16:46)

The White House has reacted prudently to North Korea’s latest warning to Washington voiced by the sister of the regime’s leader. Commander of the U.S. Northern Command has expressed deep concern over North Korea’s nuclear capabilities.



The White House said the U.S. objective is always going to be focused on diplomacy and on denuclearization in North Korea. Regarding Pyongyang’s latest statement, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said she had no direct comment or response. She said the U.S.' focus right now is on working and coordinating with its partners and allies on a range of issues, including security on the Korean Peninsula. Her words imply that rather than immediately responding to the North, the U.S. will reaffirm principles and address issues based on its alliances. Meanwhile at the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee, discussions took place on how much a threat North Korea’s nuclear and missile capabilities posed to the U.S. homeland. General Glen VanHerck, commander of the U.S. Northern Command, said North Korea has achieved "alarming success" in its pursuit of nuclear-armed intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of threatening U.S. territory. He added that as the North continues to pursue the advancement of long-range strategic weapons, the Northern Command remains committed to maximizing the capability and capacity of its ballistic missile defense systems. But the general did not directly answer a senator’s question on whether the North would surpass US defense capabilities by the year 2025. VanHerck simply emphasized the need to swiftly establish response measures.



The Biden administration appears to regard North Korea’s nuclear and missile capabilities as a threat to U.S. homeland. But it seems to be taking a cautious approach regarding its resolution that is centered on talks with allies.

