[Anchor Lead]



Cheong Wa Dae announced today that President Moon Jae-in will meet with U.S. Secretary of State Tony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin tomorrow afternoon. The Korean president is expected to discuss North Korea policies, geopolitical situation in the region, and other issues concerning the ROK-U.S. alliance. This is the first overseas trip by the top American diplomat and security official since the inauguration of the Biden administration and thus President Moon’s first meeting with high-ranking American officials under President Biden.



Statistics Korea reported today that the number of employed people in February stood at 26-million-365,000, 473,000 fewer than February of 2020. The number of the employed has been falling steadily for 12 months since March of last year, recording the longest decline since the 16-month stretch from January 1998 to April 1999. However, the decrease is just half that of January when the number plunged by about 982,000.

[Anchor Lead]



