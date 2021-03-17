MEASURES AGAINST CLUSTER INFECTIONS News Today 입력 2021.03.17 (15:07) 수정 2021.03.17 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



One out of four cluster infections is found to have occurred when a symptomatic individual visits a crowded place. This finding has prompted the government to screen symptomatic people and find infected cases quicker, but health experts argue that we have to come up with more inventive measures.



[Pkg]



A public bathhouse in Jinju, Gyeongsangnam-do Province. So far more than 170 patients have stemmed from the facility since March 9th, when the first COVID-19 case from that establishment was confirmed. Some patrons visited the bathhouse even when they had cold-like symptoms to relieve aches and pains. Residents with membership were found to have gathered there two to three times a week.



[Soundbite] Lee Sang-won(Central Disease Control HQs) : "The virus spread because they had more chances of mutual exposure and visited"



the bathhouse frequently even when they had cold and flu-like symptoms.

One out of four recent group infections is assumed to have started when an individual with symptoms visited a crowded place. Following the findings, disease control measures for the capital region became more focused on discovering symptomatic individuals in advance by strengthening the screening process and facility disinfection. However, health experts argue that more effective measures are needed if Korea wants to slash the number of confirmed cases down to the 200s.



[Soundbite] Ki Mo-ran(Prof. National Cancer Center) : "People can take samples at home and conduct speedy antibody tests at home twice a week or so, to dramatically boost the number of tests and quickly find patients."



The virus has already spread far and wide, judging by how one out of ten new cases comes from temporary screening centers.



[Soundbite] Chon Eun-mi(Prof. Ewha Womans Univ. Mokdong Hospital) : "Unlike the flu virus, COVID-19 is spreading all year round. We’re in it for the long haul, so restaurants and businesses shouldn’t stop at setting up plastic dividers or conducting one-time testing."



With the vaccines due to be administered to the general population next month, the disease transmission must be slowed down to keep the vaccination going smoothly.



[Soundbite] Ki Mo-ran(Prof. National Cancer Center) : "It’s easy to reach 1,000 confirmed cases if we become complacent. Once the number of cases soar, it could disrupt our vaccination schedule."



The government emphasized that anyone with even a minor suspected symptom should be tested at a screening center and refrain from going to work or crowded places.

