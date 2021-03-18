기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Following the U.S. Federal Reserve's Open Market Committee meeting, the Bank of Korea convened a meeting Thursday to analyze the impacts it will cause on the U.S, and Korean financial markets. While discussing response measures, the BOK said it will keep a closer eye on the financial markets at home and overseas, noting their possible fluctuations and volatility. It added the Fed's decision was not that different from what market watchers had expected.
Following the U.S. Federal Reserve's Open Market Committee meeting, the Bank of Korea convened a meeting Thursday to analyze the impacts it will cause on the U.S, and Korean financial markets. While discussing response measures, the BOK said it will keep a closer eye on the financial markets at home and overseas, noting their possible fluctuations and volatility. It added the Fed's decision was not that different from what market watchers had expected.
- BOK CONVENES FINANCIAL MEETING
-
- 입력 2021-03-18 15:27:07
- 수정2021-03-18 16:46:10
[Anchor Lead]
Following the U.S. Federal Reserve's Open Market Committee meeting, the Bank of Korea convened a meeting Thursday to analyze the impacts it will cause on the U.S, and Korean financial markets. While discussing response measures, the BOK said it will keep a closer eye on the financial markets at home and overseas, noting their possible fluctuations and volatility. It added the Fed's decision was not that different from what market watchers had expected.
Following the U.S. Federal Reserve's Open Market Committee meeting, the Bank of Korea convened a meeting Thursday to analyze the impacts it will cause on the U.S, and Korean financial markets. While discussing response measures, the BOK said it will keep a closer eye on the financial markets at home and overseas, noting their possible fluctuations and volatility. It added the Fed's decision was not that different from what market watchers had expected.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-