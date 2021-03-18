BOK CONVENES FINANCIAL MEETING News Today 입력 2021.03.18 (15:27) 수정 2021.03.18 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Following the U.S. Federal Reserve's Open Market Committee meeting, the Bank of Korea convened a meeting Thursday to analyze the impacts it will cause on the U.S, and Korean financial markets. While discussing response measures, the BOK said it will keep a closer eye on the financial markets at home and overseas, noting their possible fluctuations and volatility. It added the Fed's decision was not that different from what market watchers had expected.



BOK CONVENES FINANCIAL MEETING

입력 2021-03-18

