PARK’S HARASSMENT VICTIM HOLDS CONFERENCE News Today 입력 2021.03.18 (15:27) 수정 2021.03.18 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The victim of former Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon’s sexual offenses appeared in a press conference for a very first time to speak her piece. She said she would like to forgive those who hurt her if they sincerely admitted their misdeeds and asked people to stop exhausting debates about how she was mistreated by the late mayor



[Pkg]



The victim of former Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon’s sexual offenses appeared in public for the first time in eight months since the case was first reported. She argued the late official's social status is still affecting the true nature of the case.



[Soundbite] Song Ran-hee(Director, Korea Women’s Hotline(Reading the victim’s statement)) : "His power continues to torment me through the people who don’t acknowledge his misdeeds even after his death. His authority still exists strongly."



The victim emphasized that the prosecution’s investigation and the court’s ruling had recognized her as a victim of the former mayor and that the National Human Rights Commission’s statement had acknowledged the credibility of her testimony. She pleaded with those who still question Park’s offenses to stop their exhausting debates. She added, although she is still tormented by everything that is happening around her she would like to forgive her harassers if they truly admit their misdeeds. The victim said she stepped up personally because many seemed to have forgotten why the Seoul mayoral by-election is taking place. She was afraid of never being able to return to normal life if the Seoul mayor is elected from the political party that distorts the truth of sexual misconduct. A former co-worker of the victim also appeared in the press conference to speak out against secondary attacks.



[Soundbite] Lee Dae-ho(Former Seoul City Hall Media Secretary) : "Please clarify that what the victim experienced was sexual violence in workplace and that she has the right to get her life back."



The victim showed up for the press conference on the condition that her face and voice would not be disclosed to protect her privacy.

