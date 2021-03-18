KIM TAE-NYEON APOLOGIZES TO THE VICTIM News Today 입력 2021.03.18 (15:27) 수정 2021.03.18 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The ruling Democratic Party's acting head delivered an apology to the victim of former Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon's sexual offenses. Kim Tae-nyeon promised to devise measures to enhance gender sensitivity among its members and sternly deal with sexual offenses with zero tolerance. He added his party will fulfill its responsibility to help the victim return to her normal life without feeling a burden any longer.



