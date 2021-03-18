PARK SELECTED AS RULING CAMP'S CANDIDATE News Today 입력 2021.03.18 (15:27) 수정 2021.03.18 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Democratic Party's candidate for the post of Seoul mayor, Park Young-sun, has been selected as the ruling camp's single candidate. However, the opposition camp has yet to reach a consensus on who should represent it in the upcoming by-elections.



[Pkg]



There was little doubt. Democratic Party candidate Park Young-sun beat her rival, Kim Jin-ae of the Open Democratic Party, to become the ruling camp's single candidate.

The outcome is based evenly on the results of the two parties' votes and a public poll.



[Soundbite] Park Young-sun(Seoul mayor candidate from Democratic Party) : "I will help our citizens realize their dream of owning a home."



Kim Jin-ae has vowed to do her best to help Park Young-sun win.



[Soundbite] Kim Jin-ai(Seoul mayor candidate from Open Democratic Party) : "Let's have the Open Democratic Party and the Democratic Party win the elections together."



The People Power Party and the People Party are at odds over how to hold public polls to field a single candidate. The People Power Party wants the polls to be conducted by landline and mobile phone. The People Party wants to hold it in the form of a virtual showdown with Park Young-sun.



[Soundbite] Oh Se-hoon(Seoul mayor candidate from PPP(CBS Radio)) : "The method he proposed has never been used in the history of politics to merge candidates."



[Soundbite] Ahn Cheol-soo(Seoul mayor candidate from People Party) : "It was the People Power Party that proposed this method that has never been used before."



The candidates can be seen clashing over the matter in various ways.



[Soundbite] Kim Chong-in(PPP interim chief) : "Ahn only cares about whether or not it will play out in his favor. It looks like a temper tantrum to me."



[Soundbite] Ahn Cheol-soo(Seoul mayor candidate from People Party) : "Whatever he (Kim Chong-in) says, it sounds to me like he's talking about Park Young-sun."



Observers say the deadline for fielding a single candidate could be March 28, the day before the ballots are printed out.

