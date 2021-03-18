기사 본문 영역

N.KOREA RELEASES STATEMENT ON U.S.
입력 2021.03.18 (15:27)
[Anchor Lead]

North Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui says Pyongyang will continue to ignore the U.S.' attempts to initiate contact as long as it maintains its hostile policies against the North. In a statement relayed by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency, Choe confirmed Washington has tried to reach out to Pyongyang since mid-February through various channels. She added the U.S. had sent a message through a third country even the day before its joint military exercises with South Korea began.
