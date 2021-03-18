FALSE ADVERTISING ON 5G SERVICES News Today 입력 2021.03.18 (15:27) 수정 2021.03.18 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



5G telecom services are more expensive, boasting that they provide the speed of light, which are 20 times faster than LTE. But that is not the case in reality. Deeply disappointed at 5G's poor connectivity, consumers have decided to file a class action suit.



[Pkg]



Cho Eun-young purchased a 5G mobile phone a year ago. However, she has hardly used the 5G service. The connection is immediately lost as soon as she moves further away from the kitchen window, which is the only place in the house to pick up the 5G signals.



[Soundbite] "Oh, it immediately switches to LTE?"



She now only uses the LTE service, as the Internet even stops working when the connection mode automatically switches. But she has paid 79.000 won monthly. Some 20,000 won higher than LTE services. This is because those buying up-to-date phones have to subscribe to the more expensive 5G payment plans.



[Soundbite] Cho Eun-young(Suit participant) : "LTE services are available on the phone. But the rate plan is only for 5G services. I had no option but to purchase a 5G payment plan. But I actually use the LTE connection. I think it is fraud."



The 5G connectivity is still poor even near Seoul Station, which is said to have a large number of mobile stations around. Despite a wireless station installed on the roof, apps don't work indoors.



[Soundbite] Roh Dae-gyeom(Suit participant) : "The telecom company told me to go to the repair center of Samsung Electronics, saying there was a problem with the phone. But the repair center said that it was because of the communications network. The phone works well in the LTE mode."



Upset with the inconvenience, 5G service users have filed a class action suit. They claim there is no choice but to sign up for 5G services, which is expensive and doesn't work properly. The plaintiffs demand mobile carriers provide compensation for financial losses and mental distress.



[Soundbite] Kim Jin-wook(Lawyer for plaintiffs) : "5G service fees are excessively expensive, while the base stations are extremely insufficient, compared to 4G ones. Under civil law, the improper provision of service constitutes a default on contracts."



Currently, some 100 people say they will participate in the suit. Last October, the Korea National Council of Consumer Organizations recommended telecom companies pay damages to 5G service users. But the companies rejected it.

FALSE ADVERTISING ON 5G SERVICES

입력 2021-03-18 15:27:08 수정 2021-03-18 16:46:10 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



5G telecom services are more expensive, boasting that they provide the speed of light, which are 20 times faster than LTE. But that is not the case in reality. Deeply disappointed at 5G's poor connectivity, consumers have decided to file a class action suit.



[Pkg]



Cho Eun-young purchased a 5G mobile phone a year ago. However, she has hardly used the 5G service. The connection is immediately lost as soon as she moves further away from the kitchen window, which is the only place in the house to pick up the 5G signals.



[Soundbite] "Oh, it immediately switches to LTE?"



She now only uses the LTE service, as the Internet even stops working when the connection mode automatically switches. But she has paid 79.000 won monthly. Some 20,000 won higher than LTE services. This is because those buying up-to-date phones have to subscribe to the more expensive 5G payment plans.



[Soundbite] Cho Eun-young(Suit participant) : "LTE services are available on the phone. But the rate plan is only for 5G services. I had no option but to purchase a 5G payment plan. But I actually use the LTE connection. I think it is fraud."



The 5G connectivity is still poor even near Seoul Station, which is said to have a large number of mobile stations around. Despite a wireless station installed on the roof, apps don't work indoors.



[Soundbite] Roh Dae-gyeom(Suit participant) : "The telecom company told me to go to the repair center of Samsung Electronics, saying there was a problem with the phone. But the repair center said that it was because of the communications network. The phone works well in the LTE mode."



Upset with the inconvenience, 5G service users have filed a class action suit. They claim there is no choice but to sign up for 5G services, which is expensive and doesn't work properly. The plaintiffs demand mobile carriers provide compensation for financial losses and mental distress.



[Soundbite] Kim Jin-wook(Lawyer for plaintiffs) : "5G service fees are excessively expensive, while the base stations are extremely insufficient, compared to 4G ones. Under civil law, the improper provision of service constitutes a default on contracts."



Currently, some 100 people say they will participate in the suit. Last October, the Korea National Council of Consumer Organizations recommended telecom companies pay damages to 5G service users. But the companies rejected it.