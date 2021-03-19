N. KOREA SEVER TIES WITH MALAYSIA News Today 입력 2021.03.19 (15:33) 수정 2021.03.19 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea says it will sever ties with Malaysia. The decision comes after a Malaysian court had decided to extradite a North Korean businessman to the U.S.



[Pkg]



North Korea announced its decision to terminate ties with Malaysia. The regime's Foreign Ministry issued a statement that it's severing relations with Malaysia because the country decided to extradite a North Korean citizen to the U.S. Pyongyang also warned Malaysia will be held responsible, and that the U.S. will also pay a price. The bombshell announcement comes on the heels of a Malaysian court's decision earlier this month to turn down the final appeal of North Korean businessman Moon Chol-myong against his extradition. Malaysia arrested the North Korean national in May 2019 at the request of the U.S., over charges of money laundering involving luxury goods. The FBI asked Malaysian authorities to extradite him for violating international sanctions by sending banned luxury items to North Korea. It also accused him of setting up a bogus firm for money laundering. The North Korean businessman denied the charges by saying he only supplied cooking oil to the communist state through a Singaporean firm and never sent luxury items prohibited by the U.N. and the U.S. A Malaysian court first approved Moon's extradition in December 2019. All of his appeals were rejected and he was sent to the U.S. on March 17. North Korea's Foreign Ministry blasted Washington, calling it a hostile act aimed at further ostracizing the regime. It also criticized Malaysia for trying to please the U.S. Pyongyang's decision to cut ties with Malaysia represents its stronger resistance against the international sanctions imposed by the U.S. and the international community.

N. KOREA SEVER TIES WITH MALAYSIA

입력 2021-03-19 15:33:04 수정 2021-03-19 16:45:04 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea says it will sever ties with Malaysia. The decision comes after a Malaysian court had decided to extradite a North Korean businessman to the U.S.



[Pkg]



North Korea announced its decision to terminate ties with Malaysia. The regime's Foreign Ministry issued a statement that it's severing relations with Malaysia because the country decided to extradite a North Korean citizen to the U.S. Pyongyang also warned Malaysia will be held responsible, and that the U.S. will also pay a price. The bombshell announcement comes on the heels of a Malaysian court's decision earlier this month to turn down the final appeal of North Korean businessman Moon Chol-myong against his extradition. Malaysia arrested the North Korean national in May 2019 at the request of the U.S., over charges of money laundering involving luxury goods. The FBI asked Malaysian authorities to extradite him for violating international sanctions by sending banned luxury items to North Korea. It also accused him of setting up a bogus firm for money laundering. The North Korean businessman denied the charges by saying he only supplied cooking oil to the communist state through a Singaporean firm and never sent luxury items prohibited by the U.N. and the U.S. A Malaysian court first approved Moon's extradition in December 2019. All of his appeals were rejected and he was sent to the U.S. on March 17. North Korea's Foreign Ministry blasted Washington, calling it a hostile act aimed at further ostracizing the regime. It also criticized Malaysia for trying to please the U.S. Pyongyang's decision to cut ties with Malaysia represents its stronger resistance against the international sanctions imposed by the U.S. and the international community.