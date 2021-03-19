TRADITIONAL FARMING METHOD News Today 입력 2021.03.19 (15:33) 수정 2021.03.19 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



A village in Chungcheongnam-do Province has launched an agricultural experiment using long-forgotten traditional farming methods. They will be used in all farming processes this year at some local farms.



[Pkg]



A terraced paddy field nestled on a mountain slope. The spring farming season begins with mending the levees. First, posts are hammered down on the levees to an exciting folk song. Then sticks including tree branches are added and soil is spaded. Next, the farmers move compost in A-frame back carrier all the way to the paddy.



[Soundbite] Yang Seung-do(Yesan resident) : "I have only seen this being done by my parents. It's exciting to try it firsthand."



This traditional farming method disappeared in the 1970s with the advent of agricultural machinery. Few people still remember it. Some 80 farmers and the Yesan County association for preservation of traditional farm music will grow crops on a 3000 sq.m. area using the traditional farming method to preserve and document it for future generations. The long-forgotten sounds of preparing rice paddies for a new farming season are back after more than half a century.



[Soundbite] Lee Keol-jae(Folk record collector) : "It may not feel slow to others, but it's slower and more exciting when it's done in Yesan."



Farmers are also considering allowing visitors to take part in sowing, harvesting and threshing if the COVID-19 situation improves.

