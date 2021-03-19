AHN ACCEPTS PROPOSAL ON SINGLE CANDIDACY

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
An update on the political sector, People’s Party candidate for Seoul mayor Ahn Cheol-soo accepted the method of fielding a joint opposite candidate proposed by People Power Party’s Oh Se-hoon. Ahn said a single candidacy is the only way to keep the promise of the opposition bloc winning the mayoral by-election. He also proposed that a single candidate should be elected on Monday by conducting public opinion polls on the weekend so the winner can begin campaigning from the official start day of March 25.
