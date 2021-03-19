AHN ACCEPTS PROPOSAL ON SINGLE CANDIDACY News Today 입력 2021.03.19 (15:33) 수정 2021.03.19 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



An update on the political sector, People’s Party candidate for Seoul mayor Ahn Cheol-soo accepted the method of fielding a joint opposite candidate proposed by People Power Party’s Oh Se-hoon. Ahn said a single candidacy is the only way to keep the promise of the opposition bloc winning the mayoral by-election. He also proposed that a single candidate should be elected on Monday by conducting public opinion polls on the weekend so the winner can begin campaigning from the official start day of March 25.

AHN ACCEPTS PROPOSAL ON SINGLE CANDIDACY

입력 2021-03-19 15:33:05 수정 2021-03-19 16:45:04 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



An update on the political sector, People’s Party candidate for Seoul mayor Ahn Cheol-soo accepted the method of fielding a joint opposite candidate proposed by People Power Party’s Oh Se-hoon. Ahn said a single candidacy is the only way to keep the promise of the opposition bloc winning the mayoral by-election. He also proposed that a single candidate should be elected on Monday by conducting public opinion polls on the weekend so the winner can begin campaigning from the official start day of March 25.