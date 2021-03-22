POLICE QUESTION LH EMPLOYEES News Today 입력 2021.03.22 (15:04) 수정 2021.03.22 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Police are questioning two Korea Land and Housing Corporation employees as part of their investigation into a speculative land purchase scandal involving the public institution. The questioning focused on whether the state-run land developer's employees purchased property using undisclosed insider information. Police plan to complete by the end of this week the grilling of 15 former and incumbent LH employees accused of corruption and speculative land transactions.

POLICE QUESTION LH EMPLOYEES

입력 2021-03-22 15:04:08 수정 2021-03-22 16:45:38 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Police are questioning two Korea Land and Housing Corporation employees as part of their investigation into a speculative land purchase scandal involving the public institution. The questioning focused on whether the state-run land developer's employees purchased property using undisclosed insider information. Police plan to complete by the end of this week the grilling of 15 former and incumbent LH employees accused of corruption and speculative land transactions.