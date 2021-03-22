기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Police are questioning two Korea Land and Housing Corporation employees as part of their investigation into a speculative land purchase scandal involving the public institution. The questioning focused on whether the state-run land developer's employees purchased property using undisclosed insider information. Police plan to complete by the end of this week the grilling of 15 former and incumbent LH employees accused of corruption and speculative land transactions.
- POLICE QUESTION LH EMPLOYEES
- 입력 2021-03-22 15:04:08
- 수정2021-03-22 16:45:38
[Anchor Lead]
