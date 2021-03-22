기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

POLICE QUESTION LH EMPLOYEES
입력 2021.03.22 (15:04) 수정 2021.03.22 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

Police are questioning two Korea Land and Housing Corporation employees as part of their investigation into a speculative land purchase scandal involving the public institution. The questioning focused on whether the state-run land developer's employees purchased property using undisclosed insider information. Police plan to complete by the end of this week the grilling of 15 former and incumbent LH employees accused of corruption and speculative land transactions.
  • POLICE QUESTION LH EMPLOYEES
    • 입력 2021-03-22 15:04:08
    • 수정2021-03-22 16:45:38
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Police are questioning two Korea Land and Housing Corporation employees as part of their investigation into a speculative land purchase scandal involving the public institution. The questioning focused on whether the state-run land developer's employees purchased property using undisclosed insider information. Police plan to complete by the end of this week the grilling of 15 former and incumbent LH employees accused of corruption and speculative land transactions.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!