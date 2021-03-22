PUBLIC POLL ON BUSAN MAYORAL CANDIDATES News Today 입력 2021.03.22 (15:04) 수정 2021.03.22 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



In Busan, People Power Party candidate Park Hyung-joon is leading the polls over his rival, Kim Young-choon of the ruling party. But more than 30 percent of voters have yet to decide who to pick. A recent poll shows regional economy is the issue of major concern for Busan residents in the upcoming by-elections.



[Pkg]



A recent poll conducted on Busan residents asked them who they want to be their next mayor. Twenty-six percent of respondents chose Kim Young-choon of the Democratic Party, while 38 percent chose People Power Party candidate Park Hyung-joon - a difference of nearly 12 percentage points. However, 30 percent of the respondents said they have not yet decided who to pick. The major issue that will likely affect the outcome of the by-elections was found to be regional economy. It was followed by real estate policies and the construction of Gadeok New Airport. Few respondents said the scandal involving the Haeundae LCT The Sharp will impact the results of the elections. More than half of respondents said the construction of Gadeok Airport will have little impact on the elections. About 24 percent said the issue will likely play out in favor of the ruling party. Like the residents of Seoul, Busan residents also want the upcoming by-elections to show what the public thinks about the incumbent administration rather than help stabilize state affairs. The People Power Party has an approval rating of 34.4 percent in Busan. The Democratic Party's approval rating stands at just over 28 percent. Undecided voters account for about 26 percent. The situation appears similar to that of Seoul, with regional issues having seemingly little impact on the outcome of the elections. Regarding President Moon Jae-in's performance, 33 percent evaluated it positively, while more than 61 percent said he was not doing his job well. The poll was conducted by phone by three surveying institutions at the request of KBS, MBC and SBS on 1006 adults in Seoul and 1000 adults in Busan between March 20th and 21st. The confidence level was 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

