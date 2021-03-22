기사 본문 영역

DEFENSE MINISTER VISITS UAE AND INDIA
입력 2021.03.22 (15:04) 수정 2021.03.22 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Defense Minister Suh Wook has embarked on an official visit to the United Arab Emirates and India. The Ministry of National Defense said Suh will visit the UAE from Monday to Wednesday at the invitation of Mohammad Ahmed Al Bowardi, the country's Minister of State for Defense. The two defense chiefs will hold their annual security talks and discuss ways to promote military exchanges and cooperation. Suh will then fly to India on Thursday. During his stay, Suh is expected to attend a ceremony marking the official opening of the "Indo-Korean Friendship Park" in New Delhi.
