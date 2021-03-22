DEFENSE MINISTER VISITS UAE AND INDIA News Today 입력 2021.03.22 (15:04) 수정 2021.03.22 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Defense Minister Suh Wook has embarked on an official visit to the United Arab Emirates and India. The Ministry of National Defense said Suh will visit the UAE from Monday to Wednesday at the invitation of Mohammad Ahmed Al Bowardi, the country's Minister of State for Defense. The two defense chiefs will hold their annual security talks and discuss ways to promote military exchanges and cooperation. Suh will then fly to India on Thursday. During his stay, Suh is expected to attend a ceremony marking the official opening of the "Indo-Korean Friendship Park" in New Delhi.

DEFENSE MINISTER VISITS UAE AND INDIA

입력 2021-03-22 15:04:09 수정 2021-03-22 16:45:39 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Defense Minister Suh Wook has embarked on an official visit to the United Arab Emirates and India. The Ministry of National Defense said Suh will visit the UAE from Monday to Wednesday at the invitation of Mohammad Ahmed Al Bowardi, the country's Minister of State for Defense. The two defense chiefs will hold their annual security talks and discuss ways to promote military exchanges and cooperation. Suh will then fly to India on Thursday. During his stay, Suh is expected to attend a ceremony marking the official opening of the "Indo-Korean Friendship Park" in New Delhi.