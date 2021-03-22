SFW TRANSFORMS AMID PANDEMIC News Today 입력 2021.03.22 (15:04) 수정 2021.03.22 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Korea’s largest fashion show, Seoul Fashion Week, usually takes place twice a year, once in spring and once in fall. But the pandemic has also transformed this iconic fashion event. Let's take a look



[Pkg]



Models strut down the catwalk.



[Soundbite] "Front row go!"



Each outfit gives off a unique vibe. What catches one’s eyes in the background is an ancient relic. It’s Korea’s Treasure Number 360, the stone monument from Wolgwangsa Temple. The ancient stone monument from the Unified Silla period in the late 9th century and an ensemble for two seasons ahead the juxtaposition represents an exquisite crossing of past and future. The runway was set up inside the National Museum of Korea. It is the first time that the country’s largest museum was made available for a fashion show. The steps outside of the museum are more than just concrete structures today. Each step comprises these models’ precious runway.



[Soundbite] Lim Hyo-jin(Fashion Model) : "There was no fashion shows or shoots last year because we had to be careful. But this year the shows are held remotely, so all the models were there. I was impressed by how this space and outfits were harmonized."



The National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art has also been turned into a fashion show venue. Even its corridors and escalators have served as runways. Seoul Fashion Week is celebrating its 21st anniversary. The iconic fashion event is taking place outside of Dongdaemun Design Plaza, where the show had been hosted for the past seven years. The fashion industry is attempting to broaden its public appeal as the entire industry suffers from the pandemic. It is also meaningful to see the merger of Korean fashion and culture just as foreign designer brands hold fashion shows at the Louvre.



[Soundbite] Choi Chung-hoon(Fashion Designer) : "I expect the video would receive good reactions from abroad. I think this season’s Seoul Fashion Week will bring better recognition for K-fashion from the global market."



Korean fashion designers also used other locations around Seoul as their runways, such as Oil Tank Culture Park and areas around the Hangang River.



[Soundbite] Kim Eui-seung(Economic Policy Division Chief, Seoul Metropolitan Gov’t) : "expect the video to help the tourism and other cultural industries in the ost-COVID era by advertising the city brand."



Some 40 established and rising fashion designers participated in this pre-taped production. The video is available for free online viewing for six days, starting Monday.

