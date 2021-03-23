TEMPORARY MUSIC PIECES ON LONELINESS News Today 입력 2021.03.23 (15:08) 수정 2021.03.23 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The word "loneliness" can be heard quite often in these unprecedented times as a result of social distancing amid the pandemic. The world's top contemporary musicians have unveiled their compositions describing the feeling of loneliness.



[Pkg]



This song was all the rage last summer. It depicts how much people miss normal life before the pandemic. Life during the pandemic depicted through classical music is a little different. The sound of this instrument harmonizes with the mysterious tunes of the flute. It's not a percussion instrument but a typewriter. Written by contemporary music composer Olga Neuwirth, it expresses isolation and lack of social interaction through harmony between two seemingly contradictory sounds. The key word of the latest album released by the highly recognized contemporary music ensemble Klangforum Wien is "extreme loneliness." Its 37 solos depict the feeling of isolation felt in times when people must refrain from meeting others as much as possible.



[Soundbite] Peter Paul Kainrath(Director of Klangforum Wien)



Five globally renowned composers including Toshio Hosokawa, who was trained by Korean artist Yun Isang, participated in this project. They say they just can't keep waiting until concert halls reopen.



[Soundbite] Lucas Schiske(Percussionist)



The New York Times has lauded the album as "experimental-business-as-usual, executed at a typically high level."



[Soundbite] Peter Paul Kainrath(Director of Klangforum Wien)



Klangforum Wien has set an example of how the pandemic can be used solely for the purpose of art. It shows how these unprecedented times have transformed not only politics, the economy and society, but also the arts.

