N. KOREA FIRES SHORT-RANGE MISSILES

[Anchor Lead]



The Washington Post, citing multiple sources, reports that North Korea fired multiple short-range missiles over the weekend. The nominee for commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command meanwhile said a strong and robust U.S. military presence in and around the Korean Peninsula is needed to help support the efforts to denuclearize North Korea.



[Pkg]



The Washington Post reports North Korea fired multiple short-range missiles over the weekend. The report didn't specify how many missiles were launched. Reuters reported the North test-fired two short-range missiles, citing U.S. officials. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff has also confirmed Pyongyang’s firing of two short-range missiles, saying it is closely monitoring the situation. The JCS believes the projectiles as of yet do not appear to be ballistic missiles. The Washington Post said the missile tests represent North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s first challenge to U.S. President Joe Biden. The Biden administration may view the latest action as a provocation, unlike his predecessor Donald Trump who didn’t raise much concern over the regime’s short range missile launches. Adm. John Aquilino, the nominee for commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, meanwhile, called for a strong and robust U.S. military posture to support North Korea’s denuclearization. He said he does not believe sanctions alone will lead to the North’s denuclearization and stressed mutual defense and joint deterrence with South Korea. In a written confirmation hearing response to the Senate Armed Services Committee, Aquilino also said the U.S. must continue to explore, improve and resource its missile defense capabilities. During the hearing, concerns were raised over South Korea’s absence in the so-called Quad security forum comprising the U.S., India, Japan and Australia. The nominee avoided a direct response but said that, either way, there will be many opportunities for South Korea.

