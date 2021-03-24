기사 본문 영역

N. KOREA DENOUNCES EU’S SANCTIONS
입력 2021.03.24 (15:03)
[Anchor Lead]

North Korea’s state-run Korean Central News Agency denounced the European Union’s sanctions on 11 high-ranking North Korean officials and four entities for human rights violations. North Korea defined the sanctions as political provocations that attempt to infringe on its sovereignty and interfere with internal affairs. The North Korean foreign affairs ministry also claimed that the EU’s human rights sanctions designed to pressure the countries that go against their will are being rejected by the international community.
