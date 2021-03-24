OH BECOMES OPPOSITION CAMP’S CANDIDATE News Today 입력 2021.03.24 (15:03) 수정 2021.03.24 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The People Power Party's candidate for Seoul mayor, Oh Se-hoon, has beat his rival, Ahn Cheol-soo, to become a single candidate representing the opposition camp. The final two candidates for the top post of Korea's capital were finally finalized two days before the official campaign period.



[Pkg]



Ten years after quitting his post as Seoul mayor due to opposition to free school lunches, Oh Se-hoon is running for the post again. He beat primaries rivals, Na Kyung-won and Ahn Cheol-soo, to become the opposition camp's single candidate. Oh vowed to win the elections to show what the public thinks about the incumbent administration.



[Soundbite] Oh Se-hoon(Seoul mayor candidate from PPP) : "I will follow the request of Seoul residents to pave the way for beating the incumbent ruling party in the next presidential election."



Under the Public Official Election Act, the results of public polls cannot be disclosed to the public. The People Power Party believes the respondents picked its candidate because of the growing outrage over the massive land speculation scandal of the Land and Housing Corporation. The People's Party thinks it lost in the polls because of the PPP's overwhelming organizational power of some 550,000 Seoul-based members. Ahn Cheol-soo immediately conceded yet another defeat and vowed to endorse Oh Se-hoon.



[Soundbite] Ahn Cheol-soo(Seoul mayor candidate from People's Party) : "I will do my utmost to help the opposition camp win."



It remains to be seen if Oh and Ahn will overcome their differences which were displayed in the candidate merger process.



[Soundbite] Kim Chong-in(PPP interim chief) : "I am very grateful to Ahn for his contributions to the opposition camp so far."



The People Power Party expects the ruling bloc to step up its offensive over Oh's land speculation allegation and is preparing to strike back while highlighting the Moon Jae-in administration's controversial real estate policies.



[Soundbite] Oh Se-hoon(Seoul mayor candidate from PPP) : "Be warned. We could use corresponding strategies."



Pundits believe with Oh Se-hoon's victory in the opposition camp's primaries, the People Power Party will gain a stronger foothold in further discussions of political reshuffle.

OH BECOMES OPPOSITION CAMP’S CANDIDATE

입력 2021-03-24 15:03:25 수정 2021-03-24 16:45:11 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The People Power Party's candidate for Seoul mayor, Oh Se-hoon, has beat his rival, Ahn Cheol-soo, to become a single candidate representing the opposition camp. The final two candidates for the top post of Korea's capital were finally finalized two days before the official campaign period.



[Pkg]



Ten years after quitting his post as Seoul mayor due to opposition to free school lunches, Oh Se-hoon is running for the post again. He beat primaries rivals, Na Kyung-won and Ahn Cheol-soo, to become the opposition camp's single candidate. Oh vowed to win the elections to show what the public thinks about the incumbent administration.



[Soundbite] Oh Se-hoon(Seoul mayor candidate from PPP) : "I will follow the request of Seoul residents to pave the way for beating the incumbent ruling party in the next presidential election."



Under the Public Official Election Act, the results of public polls cannot be disclosed to the public. The People Power Party believes the respondents picked its candidate because of the growing outrage over the massive land speculation scandal of the Land and Housing Corporation. The People's Party thinks it lost in the polls because of the PPP's overwhelming organizational power of some 550,000 Seoul-based members. Ahn Cheol-soo immediately conceded yet another defeat and vowed to endorse Oh Se-hoon.



[Soundbite] Ahn Cheol-soo(Seoul mayor candidate from People's Party) : "I will do my utmost to help the opposition camp win."



It remains to be seen if Oh and Ahn will overcome their differences which were displayed in the candidate merger process.



[Soundbite] Kim Chong-in(PPP interim chief) : "I am very grateful to Ahn for his contributions to the opposition camp so far."



The People Power Party expects the ruling bloc to step up its offensive over Oh's land speculation allegation and is preparing to strike back while highlighting the Moon Jae-in administration's controversial real estate policies.



[Soundbite] Oh Se-hoon(Seoul mayor candidate from PPP) : "Be warned. We could use corresponding strategies."



Pundits believe with Oh Se-hoon's victory in the opposition camp's primaries, the People Power Party will gain a stronger foothold in further discussions of political reshuffle.