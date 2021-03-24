PARK DETERMINED TO WIN MAYORAL RACE News Today 입력 2021.03.24 (15:03) 수정 2021.03.24 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The Democratic Party candidate for Seoul mayor, Park Young-sun, says the showdown between her and Oh Se-hoon of the main opposition is a showdown between the old and the new. She is poised to bring to public attention the allegation of her rival's land speculation.



[Pkg]



Park Young-sun says the upcoming by-elections will be a showdown between the old and the new.



[Soundbite] Park Young-sun(DP's Seoul mayor candidate) : "It's about whether it's the future of Seoul created by Park Young-sun or the old and failed politics of Oh Se-hoon."



Park appears determined to appeal to voters that she is the right person to usher in a better future for the nation's capital. She emphasized that when Oh Se-hoon was serving as Seoul mayor, he pushed ahead a referendum on free school lunches and quit before his tenure expired.



[Soundbite] Park Young-sun(DP's Seoul mayor candidate) : "He's still opposed to universal free school meals. He discriminates against the residents."



Park has laid out a number of policies for improving the lives of Seoulites. She pledged free meals for kindergarteners, disaster relief subsidies for Seoul residents, and policies tailored to the needs of each district in Seoul. She stressed that improving people's quality of life is a priority in overcoming the pandemic. The Democratic Party is focusing on turning public attention to the land speculation scandal involving Oh Se-hoon's wife and his in-laws.



[Soundbite] Kim Tae-nyeon(Democratic Party) : "He keeps avoiding responsibility instead of telling the truth."



The ruling party hopes to win the by-elections with the help of its National Assembly and Seoul city council members, who hold the majority of seats.



[Soundbite] Lee Nak-yon(Democratic Party(Mar. 15)) : "Let's leave the dogfight for Yeouido to decide. Our assembly members and I will focus on the infantry battle."



In her meeting with Open Democratic Party chairman Choi Kang-wook, Park called for unity, saying both parties have the same foundations.

