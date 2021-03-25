NSC MEETING ON N.KOREA’S MISSILE LAUNCH News Today 입력 2021.03.25 (15:16) 수정 2021.03.25 (16:57)

[Anchor Lead]



The Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed North Korea fired two missiles into the East Sea on Thursday morning. While adding South Korean and U.S.intelligence authorities are analyzing the launches, the JCS said the military has heightened vigilance while maintaining a readiness posture and close cooperation with the U.S. The presidential office convened an emergency National Security Council meeting Thursday morning to discuss the North Korean missile launch.

