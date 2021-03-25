기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
The Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed North Korea fired two missiles into the East Sea on Thursday morning. While adding South Korean and U.S.intelligence authorities are analyzing the launches, the JCS said the military has heightened vigilance while maintaining a readiness posture and close cooperation with the U.S. The presidential office convened an emergency National Security Council meeting Thursday morning to discuss the North Korean missile launch.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed North Korea fired two missiles into the East Sea on Thursday morning. While adding South Korean and U.S.intelligence authorities are analyzing the launches, the JCS said the military has heightened vigilance while maintaining a readiness posture and close cooperation with the U.S. The presidential office convened an emergency National Security Council meeting Thursday morning to discuss the North Korean missile launch.
- NSC MEETING ON N.KOREA’S MISSILE LAUNCH
-
- 입력 2021-03-25 15:16:06
- 수정2021-03-25 16:57:05
[Anchor Lead]
The Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed North Korea fired two missiles into the East Sea on Thursday morning. While adding South Korean and U.S.intelligence authorities are analyzing the launches, the JCS said the military has heightened vigilance while maintaining a readiness posture and close cooperation with the U.S. The presidential office convened an emergency National Security Council meeting Thursday morning to discuss the North Korean missile launch.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed North Korea fired two missiles into the East Sea on Thursday morning. While adding South Korean and U.S.intelligence authorities are analyzing the launches, the JCS said the military has heightened vigilance while maintaining a readiness posture and close cooperation with the U.S. The presidential office convened an emergency National Security Council meeting Thursday morning to discuss the North Korean missile launch.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-