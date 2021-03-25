OFFICIAL ELECTION CAMPAIGN BEGINS News Today 입력 2021.03.25 (15:16) 수정 2021.03.25 (16:57)

[Anchor Lead]



Candidates for the upcoming Seoul mayoral by-election on April 7th have officially started their election campaigns today. As soon as the date turned March 25th, Democratic Party candidate Park Young-sun began her campaigning at a convenience store while the opposition camp contender Oh Se-hoon showed up at a subway car depot.



[Pkg]



A few minutes past midnight, Democratic Party candidate Park Young-sun showed up at a convenience store in an employee uniform. Her first campaign stint was a late-night part-time job. She helped arrange gimbap and milk on the shelves.



[Soundbite] "I think it’s full."



and rang up purchases. This public engagement was aimed at courting small businessmen and young people hit hard by the pandemic.



[Soundbite] Park Young-sun(Democratic Party Seoul Mayoral Candidate) : "What young people want most is more monthly rent support. That would be my top priority when I become mayor. (That would be a big help.)"



Since the Democratic Party’s campaign pledge is to improve the people’s financial conditions…. Park Young-sun plans to increase her meetings with ordinary Seoul citizens.



[Soundbite] Park Young-sun(Democratic Party Seoul Mayoral Candidate) : "I worked as a part-timer at this convenience store today to show that I will become a mayor who can share the people’s pain. The other part-time worker complimented me on a job well done."



Meanwhile, opposition People Power Party candidate Oh Se-hoon started his first day on the campaign trail at a subway car depot. He put on a hazmat suit and a helmet.



[Soundbite] "Did I put it on right?"



He got on a train parked at the depot and thoroughly disinfected the handles and seats.



[Soundbite] Oh Se-hoon(PPP Seoul Mayoral Candidate) : "How long does it take on average to disinfect 10 cars? (About 30 minutes.)"



He started his campaign this way to emphasize that the biggest issue at present was containing COVID-19 and to announce a new beginning.



[Soundbite] Oh Se-hoon(PPP Seoul Mayoral Candidate) : "This is an election that will make Seoul, Korea’s heart, beat again. I will steadily and earnestly run the campaign with policies and pledges."



The two candidates are to meet as many Seoul citizens as possible and drum up support for themselves for the next 13 days. Both candidates are likely to continue to keep each other in check. Park referred to Oh as a follow-up season to the Lee Myung-bak administration in relation to his lucrative land deal in Seoul... while candidate Oh called Park an “avatar” of “dictator Moon Jae-in.”

