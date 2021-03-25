APPROVAL OF SUPPLEMENTARY BUDGET BILL News Today 입력 2021.03.25 (15:16) 수정 2021.03.25 (16:57)

[Anchor Lead]



The National Assembly approved a supplementary budget bill worth nearly 15 trillion won at a plenary session Thursday morning. In the vote, 242 lawmakers were in favor and six were against with eleven abstentions. Nearly half of the extra budget will be spent to help small business owners and self-employed people struggling amid the pandemic. Some one trillion won will go to those who are out of employment. Two-point-five trillion won will be used for emergency employment measures. Under the assistance package, 32,000 farming or fishing families will each receive an emergency relief voucher worth one million won.

[Anchor Lead]



