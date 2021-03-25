기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

APPROVAL OF SUPPLEMENTARY BUDGET BILL
입력 2021.03.25 (15:16) 수정 2021.03.25 (16:57) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

The National Assembly approved a supplementary budget bill worth nearly 15 trillion won at a plenary session Thursday morning. In the vote, 242 lawmakers were in favor and six were against with eleven abstentions. Nearly half of the extra budget will be spent to help small business owners and self-employed people struggling amid the pandemic. Some one trillion won will go to those who are out of employment. Two-point-five trillion won will be used for emergency employment measures. Under the assistance package, 32,000 farming or fishing families will each receive an emergency relief voucher worth one million won.
  • APPROVAL OF SUPPLEMENTARY BUDGET BILL
    • 입력 2021-03-25 15:16:06
    • 수정2021-03-25 16:57:05
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The National Assembly approved a supplementary budget bill worth nearly 15 trillion won at a plenary session Thursday morning. In the vote, 242 lawmakers were in favor and six were against with eleven abstentions. Nearly half of the extra budget will be spent to help small business owners and self-employed people struggling amid the pandemic. Some one trillion won will go to those who are out of employment. Two-point-five trillion won will be used for emergency employment measures. Under the assistance package, 32,000 farming or fishing families will each receive an emergency relief voucher worth one million won.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!