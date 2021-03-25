기사 본문 영역

VACCINATIONS FOR ELDERLY CITIZENS
입력 2021.03.25 (15:16) 수정 2021.03.25 (16:57) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters expects the nation's COVID-19 vaccination campaign will gain speed, as inoculation begins for elderly people aged 75 or above starting next month. But it warned against the recent circulation of rumors about COVID-19 vaccines. The headquarters cautioned such distorted information will discourage people from getting vaccinated, hamper the development of herd immunity and eventually pose a threat to public safety.
