VACCINATIONS FOR ELDERLY CITIZENS News Today

The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters expects the nation's COVID-19 vaccination campaign will gain speed, as inoculation begins for elderly people aged 75 or above starting next month. But it warned against the recent circulation of rumors about COVID-19 vaccines. The headquarters cautioned such distorted information will discourage people from getting vaccinated, hamper the development of herd immunity and eventually pose a threat to public safety.

