[Anchor Lead]
The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters expects the nation's COVID-19 vaccination campaign will gain speed, as inoculation begins for elderly people aged 75 or above starting next month. But it warned against the recent circulation of rumors about COVID-19 vaccines. The headquarters cautioned such distorted information will discourage people from getting vaccinated, hamper the development of herd immunity and eventually pose a threat to public safety.
- VACCINATIONS FOR ELDERLY CITIZENS
-
- 입력 2021-03-25 15:16:07
- 수정2021-03-25 16:57:05
