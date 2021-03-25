PNU TO INVESTIGATE CHO KUK’S DAUGHTER News Today 입력 2021.03.25 (15:16) 수정 2021.03.25 (16:57)

[Anchor Lead]



Pusan National University has belatedly launched a probe into the corruption allegation involving former Justice Minister Cho Kuk's daughter. Cho's spouse was jailed three months ago for her involvement, but the university did not start an investigation until the Education Ministry pushed it to take action.



[Pkg]



Back in December, former Justice Minister Cho Kuk's spouse received a four-year prison sentence for fabricating her daughter's credentials to get her enrolled in a medical college. The judges ruled the documents submitted by Cho's daughter, Cho Min, to the medical school of Busan National University were forged. The university had not investigated the scandal and only kept saying it would deliberate whether or not to cancel Cho Min's enrollment after the court issued a final verdict, believing that her mother would be cleared of charges. Three months after Cho's mother was jailed, the university finally launched a probe. It did so at the instruction of the Ministry of Education, which demanded that the university submit a plan on follow-up measures. Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae says the university is obliged to investigate the matter, and vowed to keep an eye on whether the investigation is being conducted properly.



[Soundbite] Yoo Eun-hae(Minister of Education) : "Criminal punishment and administrative measures differ according to the court verdict. Pusan National University must investigate the matter and hold hearings in line with relevant laws."



Pusan National University plans to set up a task force to investigate the matter before deciding whether or not to annul Cho Min's enrollment. Cho passed the state medical licensing exam back in January and is currently working as an intern at a hospital in Seoul. Pusan National University has come under fire for its belated response. The Education Ministry will also likely face backlash for giving the university the authority to decide.

