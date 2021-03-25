CONCERNS OVER CHERRY BLOSSOM FESTIVAL News Today 입력 2021.03.25 (15:16) 수정 2021.03.25 (16:57)

[Anchor Lead]



Although the Jinhae Gunhangje Festival has again been cancelled this year, tourists are still flocking to the southern city to see the country’s largest cherry blossom festival. Merchants are glad to see the visitors stimulating the local economy, but residents are concerned about the possible spread of COVID-19.



[Pkg]



Gyeonghwa Station Park, a well-known cherry blossom landmark in Jinhae, Gyeongsangnam-do Province. Visitors crowd around the rail tracks lined with trees bright with pink blossoms.



[Soundbite] Kim Ju-hee & Kim Su-bin(Changwon Residents) : "We’re worried about the dangers of COVID-19. But I wanted to see the flowers and enjoy the spring."



But such a large crowd makes it difficult to follow disease control measures. People walk around without observing social distancing rules and some take pictures without wearing masks or eat snacks.



[Soundbite] Visitor(VOICE MODIFIED) : "I put it back on again. Of course I should wear a mask. I took it off briefly because nobody was around."



Unlike last year when the park was closed down completely, Changwon city kept one entrance open to allow tourists to view the cherry blossoms. The situation wasn’t much different at the Yeojwacheon River, the festival’s main venue. Narrow alleys are packed with vehicles, causing traffic congestion and parking shortages.



[Soundbite] "Parking Lot Attendant: It’s very busy on weekends. There are more people out here than we expected."



Local merchants are glad to see their businesses pick up.



[Soundbite] Kim Seon-deok(Merchant in Changwon) : "Merchants like it. It’s nice to see the ban lifted and a lot of people going about."



However, residents are worried that COVID-19 could spread again.



[Soundbite] Kim Ok-yi(Changwon Resident) : "People say it’s dangerous. The virus is spreading in bathhouses in Gyeongsangnam-do, so it’s dangerous for people to gather like this."



The city of Changwon plans to assign disease control personnel and restrict visitors from accessing the Yeojwacheon riverside walking trail near the residential areas on weekends.

