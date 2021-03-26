N. KOREA'S FIRING OF BALLISTIC MISSILES News Today 입력 2021.03.26 (15:20) 수정 2021.03.26 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles on March 25. On Friday Pyongyang announced that it has successfully tested new tactical surface-to-surface missiles and even disclosed images of the test.



[Pkg]



The Rodong Sinmun says North Korea has tested its new tactical surface-to-surface missiles developed by the National Academy of Sciences. The test was attended by high-ranking officials from the Workers' Party's Machine-Building Industry Department. However Kim Jong-un was not present at the site. The newspaper reported that the two missiles accurately hit their target 600 km into the East Sea and that the test was a big success. The newspaper added that the missiles' warheads weigh 2.5 tons. It wrote that the test has proved the credibility of the upgraded solid fuel engines and that Ri Pyong-chol, Kim Jong-un's top adviser, had reported the outcome of the test to the North Korean leader. According to local media sources, instead of watching the test, Kim toured a residential complex that is soon to be built in downtown Pyongyang. The Korea Central New Agency says Kim unveiled his plan to build a residential complex of loft apartments in Kangan District and toured the site. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff announced that the North fired two short-range missiles into the East Sea on March 25, at 7:06 a.m. and 7:25 a.m., from Hamkyongnam-do Province. The projectiles flew about 450 km at the altitude of 60 km. Intelligence officials of South Korea and the U.S. are analyzing the details of the fired missiles.

입력 2021-03-26

