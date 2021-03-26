EARLIEST BLOOMING OF CHEERY TREES IN 100 YEARS News Today 입력 2021.03.26 (15:20) 수정 2021.03.26 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Cherry trees started blooming in Seoul two days ago -- the earliest on record. Because of climate change, the criteria for "normal weather" in Korea have been changed significantly for the first time in a decade.



[Pkg]



Cherry blossoms began blooming in Seoul. Normally during this time of the year, they are in full bloom in the southern region, but this is sooner than usual for the capital.



[Soundbite] Choi Eun-ae, Kim Da-hee : "(I thought they bloomed earlier than usual.) We came here to enjoy the weather. It's good to see the cherry blossoms."



The official cherry tree bloom time in Seoul this year is March 24, the day when cherry trees planted at the Korea Meteorological Administration begin to bloom. That's the earliest since related meteorological observation began in 1922. When median temperatures in February and March rise by one degree, cherry trees blossom three days earlier. But this year, they bloomed three days earlier than last year. 17 days earlier than usual.



[Soundbite] Hong Mi-ran(Korea Meteorological Administration) : "This happened because temperatures in February and March were 2-3 degrees higher this year, and the duration of sunshine was 20 hours longer."



The effects of climate change have become palpable in everyday life, prompting the KMA to revise the criteria for "normal weather" in Korea for the first time in a decade. According to the new climatological normal, which is based on average climate in the past 30 years, the median annual temperature in Korea has risen by 0.3 degrees to 12.8 degrees. The number of days with heat waves and tropical nights increased, while the duration of cold spells became shorter. Spring and summer seasons are predicted to become longer, while winter will likely become shorter, and cherry blossoms will bloom earlier.

