GOV’T MEASURES TO CURB INFECTIONS

[Anchor Lead]



Social distancing rules will be kept at level two in the capital area and at level 1.5 in other regions for two more weeks. The government has also strengthened anti-virus measures for public facilities to curb the current spike of infections.



[Pkg]



As part of efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus, Mungyeong City in Gyeongsangbuk-do established an ordinance for helping public facilities get equipped with anti-epidemic devices. It is the nation's first local government to do so. They focus on 24 types of businesses regarded as key infection sources since last year, such as restaurants and public baths. In order to help curb infections in daily life, the city government will support those businesses to install ventilators, protective screens and sterilizers. The central government introduced the move as a great example to follow, while reiterating the importance of observing basic quarantine rules. Regardless of social distancing levels in place, employees and customers of such facilities are required to follow the rules.



[Soundbite] Chung Sye-kyun(Prime Minister) : "It is nothing new. But the rules have not been thoroughly observed in many places. I ask the people to adhere to basic quarantine rules, no matter where you are."



Starting Monday, everyone must fill in entry logs when using public facilities. Currently, they are requested to do so upon entering a public facility. But in many cases, only one person in a group leaves his or her name as if to represent the whole team. People will also be banned from eating meals in public places other than restaurants and cafes. This ban will be applied to more facilities, including sports stadiums, libraries, galleries and museums.



[Soundbite] Sohn Young-rae(Central Disaster Management HQs) : "It is important to strictly observe basic antivirus rules in everyday life and minimize infections through those efforts."



After a week-long grace period until April 4, violators of the rule will face fines of 100,000 won. With the spring flower season approaching, the government will also operate an intensive quarantine period until April 30 Authorities will review imposing tougher anti-epidemic rules on amusement parks and local festivals across the nation.

