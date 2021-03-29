MEASURES AGAINST DUI DRIVERS News Today 입력 2021.03.29 (15:24) 수정 2021.03.29 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The government is pushing for stricter regulations on drivers who cause traffic accidents while intoxicated with alcohol or drugs. They will not only face criminal punishment but must also pay the entire amount of damages even if their vehicles are insured.



[Pkg]



Last year a driver of a Mercedes Benz caused a fatal accident in which a family man in his 50s died while delivering food on a motorcycle. The victim's family has received 270 million won in compensation from an insurance company, but the perpetrator, who drove on the wrong side of the road while intoxicated, only had to pay 3 million won. There are no regulations in place on drivers who cause accidents under the influence of drugs. Last year, more than 800 million won in insurance claims were paid out for an accident in Busan caused by a driver who was under the influence of hallucinogens, but the perpetrator paid nothing. The government has decided to revise the relevant law so that DUI drivers not only face criminal punishment but must also pay damages. Those who cause accidents while driving without a license, intoxicated or commit hit-and-runs will have to pay the entire amount of insurance claims. The revised law will also apply to those who drive under the influence of drugs. This means those who cause traffic accidents while driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs will suffer a tremendous financial blow.



[Soundbite] Kim Ki-hoon(Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport) : "Some regulations on damages that must be paid by perpetrators have already been proposed, others have yet to be submitted to and passed by parliament. They could take effect in the second half of the year at the earliest."



The government is also pushing for regulations limiting perpetrators' car insurance claims when they cause 12 kinds of serious offenses, such as traffic light violations. Many have pointed out it's irrational to have victims pay for the perpetrators' car repair when there is sufficient evidence of the latter's wrongdoing.

