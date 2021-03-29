MUSEUM DEDICATED TO SHINHEUNG MILITARY SCHOOL News Today 입력 2021.03.29 (15:24) 수정 2021.03.29 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Shinheung Military School played a pivotal role in Korea’s armed struggles against Japanese rule in the early 20th century. Victories at the famed Cheongsanri and Bongohdong Battles in 1920 were attributed to the school’s graduates. Korea marks the 110th anniversary of the establishment of Shinheung Military School with a new museum dedicated to the school’s greatest benefactor.



[Pkg]



[Soundbite] From Korean movie “Fengshui” : "This is the perfect place to train young people who are going to take back the country. How about Shinheung? For new prosperity?"



This corn field in western Manchuria, China was where Shinheung Military School was built in 1911, exactly one year after Korea was annexed by Japan. Following the school’s expansion and relocation a year later, 18 new buildings were built on the mountainside.

The school produced 3,500 soldiers, including Kim Won-bong, the leader of the famed resistance group: Heroic Corps. Freedom fighter Ji Cheong-cheon was the school principal.



[Soundbite] Park Hwan(Prof. History, Univ. of Suwon) : "They were the key players of the victories at Cheongsanri and Bongohdong Battles. The graduates of Shinheung Military School formed the basis for resistance movements in Korea and the provisional government’s Liberation Army."



The school was largely funded by Lee Seok-yeong, a wealthy man from Namyangju. He gave all his assets to the independence movement and died of starvation after living in poverty. A new history museum honoring the noble sacrifice of Lee Seok-yeong opened, in time for the 110th anniversary of the founding of Shinheung Military School. A mock-up court punishing pro-Japanese traitors was set up with Lee as the presiding judge.



[Soundbite] Lee Jong-chan(Great-grandson of Lee Seok-yeong) : "I’m very glad these historical reenactments can help inform Korean people of Shinheung Military School’s purpose."



This small museum is expected to play a big role in fostering patriotism and helping to remember the sacrifices made by patriots.

MUSEUM DEDICATED TO SHINHEUNG MILITARY SCHOOL

입력 2021-03-29 15:24:27 수정 2021-03-29 16:45:12 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Shinheung Military School played a pivotal role in Korea’s armed struggles against Japanese rule in the early 20th century. Victories at the famed Cheongsanri and Bongohdong Battles in 1920 were attributed to the school’s graduates. Korea marks the 110th anniversary of the establishment of Shinheung Military School with a new museum dedicated to the school’s greatest benefactor.



[Pkg]



[Soundbite] From Korean movie “Fengshui” : "This is the perfect place to train young people who are going to take back the country. How about Shinheung? For new prosperity?"



This corn field in western Manchuria, China was where Shinheung Military School was built in 1911, exactly one year after Korea was annexed by Japan. Following the school’s expansion and relocation a year later, 18 new buildings were built on the mountainside.

The school produced 3,500 soldiers, including Kim Won-bong, the leader of the famed resistance group: Heroic Corps. Freedom fighter Ji Cheong-cheon was the school principal.



[Soundbite] Park Hwan(Prof. History, Univ. of Suwon) : "They were the key players of the victories at Cheongsanri and Bongohdong Battles. The graduates of Shinheung Military School formed the basis for resistance movements in Korea and the provisional government’s Liberation Army."



The school was largely funded by Lee Seok-yeong, a wealthy man from Namyangju. He gave all his assets to the independence movement and died of starvation after living in poverty. A new history museum honoring the noble sacrifice of Lee Seok-yeong opened, in time for the 110th anniversary of the founding of Shinheung Military School. A mock-up court punishing pro-Japanese traitors was set up with Lee as the presiding judge.



[Soundbite] Lee Jong-chan(Great-grandson of Lee Seok-yeong) : "I’m very glad these historical reenactments can help inform Korean people of Shinheung Military School’s purpose."



This small museum is expected to play a big role in fostering patriotism and helping to remember the sacrifices made by patriots.