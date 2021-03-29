SUPPORTING SCHOOLS IN RURAL AREAS News Today 입력 2021.03.29 (15:24) 수정 2021.03.29 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Dwindling numbers of school-aged children in rural communities are forcing many schools to close down. But an elementary school in Danyang in central Korea avoided almost certain closure thanks to a variety of practical and ingenious support measures.



[Pkg]



A student carefully climbs up on a horse. She rides the horse skillfully with both her arms stretched out.



[Soundbite] "Raise only one arm. That’s it. Straight out! And straighten your back."



Classroom lessons take place in a cozy yet serious atmosphere. They are tailored to each students’ academic ability as the class is quite small. This school with not even 20 students was subject to closure as recent as last year. But four new students entered this year and nine more were transferred, bringing the student body to 23.



[Soundbite] Kim Byeong-hui(Principal, Gapyeong Elementary School) : "Students are more active and playful. They have fun interacting with each other and they also study hard."



Such a change was attributed to the attention and support from school employees, local residents and graduates. When the school, which had more than a thousand students at one time, was on the verge of being closed down, they raised some 70 million won to improve the learning environment. They gave a million-won scholarship each to all students and subsidies for cab fares to those who couldn’t get to school easily. Transfer students were attracted by providing houses for returning farmers and new residents as well as various after-school programs such as riding and golf.



[Soundbite] Kim Mun-gun(Emergency Countermeasures Committee, Gapyeong Elementary School) : "Our focus is on providing scholarships, subsidizing taxi fares, and helping out with equipment or facilities for horse-riding and golf programs."



Education quality, along with students' interest, improved with lessons incorporating both theory and hands-on experience.



[Soundbite] Kim Yun-jeong(Parent) : "I’m proud of my child for getting up early in the morning and voluntarily getting ready for school."



Thanks to the help from these generous people, an elementary school once on the verge of closing is now dreaming of a new future.

