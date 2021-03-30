MOON REPLACES POLICY CHIEF News Today 입력 2021.03.30 (15:07) 수정 2021.03.30 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in has replaced his top aide and policy chief Kim Sang-jo amid a controversy over the leasing of his apartment in an affluent district in Seoul. Moon said it's the last chance for the government to reverse the negative public opinion of its real estate policies.



[Pkg]



President Moon immediately accepted the resignation of his top aide, Kim Sang-jo. Kim triggered a controversy by raising the rental fee of his apartment co-owned by his spouse by 14 percent back in July. The problem lied with the timing of it all. He raised the fee just a few days before the introduction of a new law limiting an increase in apartment deposits to as much as 5 percent.



[Soundbite] Kim Sang-jo(Former presidential aide) : "I thought it was my obligation as a presidential adviser to step down as soon as possible so that the real estate policies could be implemented as planned."



President Moon did not hesitate to make the decision. Any delays could've undermined the ruling party's chances of winning the upcoming by-elections and Moon's goal to eradicate corruption in real estate. The president personally presided over the anti-corruption policy council meeting, a first in nine months, to discipline public servants. He said it's the last chance for the incumbent administration to reverse the negative public opinion of its real estate policies. He directed Cheong Wa Dae officials to thoroughly investigate real estate speculators regardless of their social status and political affiliations. Moon introduced the government's follow-up measures such as the establishment of an agency specializing in analyzing real estate transactions, and urged the National Assembly to enact a law on preventing conflicts of interests. Unlike in his previous meetings where he lauded his administration's economic achievements and virus prevention efforts, this time Moon sounded more self-reflective.



[Soundbite] President Moon Jae-in : "It hurts to be chastised for our performance. I am truly ashamed for the failure to eradicate corruption. We must take public outrage seriously."



Moon's decision to tender his top aide's resignation in just a day shows his determination to overturn public opinion.

