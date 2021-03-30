기사 본문 영역

KIM YO-JONG CRITICIZES MOON
입력 2021.03.30 (15:07) 수정 2021.03.30 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister has strongly criticized South Korean President Moon Jae-in's speech on the North's recent missile launches. Kim Yo-jong issued the criticism in a statement carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency on Tuesday. Moon had said Friday during a Yellow Sea Defense Day ceremony that any action that could undermine the mood for dialogue is "undesirable." She cited Moon's remarks made last year during a visit to a South Korean defense agency, and pointed out his discrepancy in assessing the same ballistic missiles tests conducted by the South and North.
