기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister has strongly criticized South Korean President Moon Jae-in's speech on the North's recent missile launches. Kim Yo-jong issued the criticism in a statement carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency on Tuesday. Moon had said Friday during a Yellow Sea Defense Day ceremony that any action that could undermine the mood for dialogue is "undesirable." She cited Moon's remarks made last year during a visit to a South Korean defense agency, and pointed out his discrepancy in assessing the same ballistic missiles tests conducted by the South and North.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister has strongly criticized South Korean President Moon Jae-in's speech on the North's recent missile launches. Kim Yo-jong issued the criticism in a statement carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency on Tuesday. Moon had said Friday during a Yellow Sea Defense Day ceremony that any action that could undermine the mood for dialogue is "undesirable." She cited Moon's remarks made last year during a visit to a South Korean defense agency, and pointed out his discrepancy in assessing the same ballistic missiles tests conducted by the South and North.
- KIM YO-JONG CRITICIZES MOON
-
- 입력 2021-03-30 15:07:59
- 수정2021-03-30 16:45:05
[Anchor Lead]
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister has strongly criticized South Korean President Moon Jae-in's speech on the North's recent missile launches. Kim Yo-jong issued the criticism in a statement carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency on Tuesday. Moon had said Friday during a Yellow Sea Defense Day ceremony that any action that could undermine the mood for dialogue is "undesirable." She cited Moon's remarks made last year during a visit to a South Korean defense agency, and pointed out his discrepancy in assessing the same ballistic missiles tests conducted by the South and North.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister has strongly criticized South Korean President Moon Jae-in's speech on the North's recent missile launches. Kim Yo-jong issued the criticism in a statement carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency on Tuesday. Moon had said Friday during a Yellow Sea Defense Day ceremony that any action that could undermine the mood for dialogue is "undesirable." She cited Moon's remarks made last year during a visit to a South Korean defense agency, and pointed out his discrepancy in assessing the same ballistic missiles tests conducted by the South and North.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-