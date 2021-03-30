기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
U.S. President Joe Biden recently gave a warning to North Korea. But he left a door open for a diplomatic approach at the same time. On a question about if another Washington-Pyongyang summit would be possible, the White House stressed the Biden administration's approach to Pyongyang is different from those of its predecessors.
In his first formal press conference since inauguration in January, U.S. President Joe Biden warned North Korea of corresponding responses if it continues to make provocations. At the same time, he also said he would pursue diplomatic solutions.
But Biden gave no details, just saying that the diplomatic engagement has to be conditioned upon the end results of denuclearization. To a question about whether or not the diplomacy would include a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, the White House answered Biden's approach would be different from that of the previous administration.
The comment reaffirmed that Biden will go a different way from the Trump administration's top-down policy, which placed an emphasis on summit talks. Observers say it is highly likely the Biden administration will seek diplomacy first, based on a policy framework forged through discussions with allies.
This analysis is supported by the White House's explanation that the Biden Administration is in its final stages of reviewing policies toward Pyongyang. It seems the Biden administration's North Korea policy will take more concrete shape after national security advisers of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan hold talks in Washington later this week.
BIDEN ADMINISTRATION'S APPROACH ON N. KOREA
입력 2021-03-30 15:07:59
수정2021-03-30 16:45:06
